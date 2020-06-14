COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 16
A dentist describes what practising looks like during Phase 3
No one is keeping track how much work students are getting done at home during the pandemic.
Driver's licence tests are continuing on P.E.I., but without the examiner in the vehicle.
Some people in Souris are concerned about the news that Quebec tourists on their way to Île de la Madeleines can pass through P.E.I.
Compass host Louise Martin talks to a dentist about what your visit to the office will look like now.
An Island tour operator is hoping he will be able to sell his tours to Islanders.
A high school graduate was thrilled by a convoy of trucks organized in his honour.
Charlottetown Airport is surveying Islanders about what it would take to make them feel safe travelling by air again.
It's been seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.
Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new normal for P.E.I.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Some Charlottetown business owners want to see another street closed to traffic to encourage more customers downtown.
- P.E.I. has cancelled group certification for marriage commissioners this year.
- Some dentists and other health-care providers are having trouble getting personal protective equipment they need, says the Green Party.
- Camp Gencheff, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, opened June 1 for day programs. It is hoping for full-week camps with sleepovers by August.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
