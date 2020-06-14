Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 16
No one is tracking how much work P.E.I. students are doing at home, and concerns about Quebec tourists passing through the province.

A dentist describes what practising looks like during Phase 3

Ernie Noye has taught his young sons how to shingle a roof while schools are shut down in the pandemic. (Submitted by Ernie Noye)

No one is keeping track how much work students are getting done at home during the pandemic.

Driver's licence tests are continuing on P.E.I., but without the examiner in the vehicle.

Some people in Souris are concerned about the news that Quebec tourists on their way to Île de la Madeleines can pass through P.E.I.

Compass host Louise Martin talks to a dentist about what your visit to the office will look like now.

An Island tour operator is hoping he will be able to sell his tours to Islanders.

42 trucks salute Alexander Mallard's graduation from Montague High School 0:30

A high school graduate was thrilled by a convoy of trucks organized in his honour.

Charlottetown Airport is surveying Islanders about what it would take to make them feel safe travelling by air again.

It's been seven weeks since P.E.I. last announced a new case of COVID-19.

Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new normal for P.E.I.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. More than 8,300 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

