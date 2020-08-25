Orientation week is all about introducing students to life at university or college. This year, UPEI and Holland College have had to make those activities virtual.

The province is working on a way for Islanders to access their COVID-19 test results online.

While mask-wearing is a necessity to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has created a problem for people who rely on lip-reading and other facial cues to understand others.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Harvest Festival in Kensington, P.E.I., but the town was determined to find a way to celebrate its local producers.

Some QMJHL players are waiting in quarantine in Charlottetown for a chance to try out for the Islanders. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

Eight players hoping to make the Charlottetown Islanders are into their second week of self-isolation at a Charlottetown hotel.

Construction of an eight-storey apartment building on the Charlotttetown waterfront is one of a number of projects being delayed by the pandemic, says a local developer.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Also in the news

A campaign to gather school supplies for families in need is coming up short. Organisers say they are having trouble reaching donors during the pandemic.

P.E.I. has experienced nine accidental opioid-related overdoses in the past three months, six of them involving fentanyl. One former user shares her thoughts about the role COVID-19 is playing.

Dr. Michael Ungar, a specialist in child, family and community resilience, is providing tips about how parents can help children with the return to school during the public health crisis.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.