COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 25
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 25

With post-secondary classes online, so is orientation week, and the province is working on a way for Islanders to access their COVID-19 test results online.

8 Charlottetown Islanders' hopefuls in their second week of self-isolation

A reusable mask lies half buried in the sand at Greenwich Beach in P.E.I. National Park. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Orientation week is all about introducing students to life at university or college. This year, UPEI and Holland College have had to make those activities virtual.

The province is working on a way for Islanders to access their COVID-19 test results online.

While mask-wearing is a necessity to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has created a problem for people who rely on lip-reading and other facial cues to understand others.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Harvest Festival in Kensington, P.E.I., but the town was determined to find a way to celebrate its local producers.

Some QMJHL players are waiting in quarantine in Charlottetown for a chance to try out for the Islanders. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

Eight players hoping to make the Charlottetown Islanders are into their second week of self-isolation at a Charlottetown hotel.

Construction of an eight-storey apartment building on the Charlotttetown waterfront is one of a number of projects being delayed by the pandemic, says a local developer.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty of those cases are considered to be recovered.

  • A campaign to gather school supplies for families in need is coming up short. Organisers say they are having trouble reaching donors during the pandemic.
  • P.E.I. has experienced nine accidental opioid-related overdoses in the past three months, six of them involving fentanyl. One former user shares her thoughts about the role COVID-19 is playing.
  • Dr. Michael Ungar, a specialist in child, family and community resilience, is providing tips about how parents can help children with the return to school during the public health crisis.
  • Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

