Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to give her weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m. AST today. CBC News will carry a livestream here and on Facebook.

Nearly six months after they were shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Edward Island health officials are hoping Pap screening clinics can resume operation in September.

P.E.I. school officials say they expect to see a rise in health-related absences when school starts up in September.

All 56 individual school plans that fall under the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch are now available online as students prepare to return to the classroom on Sept. 8.

Real estate numbers for July are out and they are record breaking across the country. The Canadian Real Estate Association says the new-found importance of home, lack of a daily commute and desire for more outdoor and personal space is spurring growth that otherwise would not have happened in a non-COVID-19 world.

While Art in the Open is going ahead for the 10th straight year, the popular March of the Crows won't be happening due to COVID-19 restrictions that do not permit public processions, organizers say.

However, a curated project called The Flock will guarantee there is still a significant crow presence.

The Holland College athletics department has used the time during the pandemic to start an eMotorsports Club.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

A local Parkinson's group is running into some unforeseen obstacles in their effort to continue offering clients crucial services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.

An Island ballroom has been transformed into a courtroom for the Supreme Court of P.E.I. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

