COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 21

Shellfishers ask for a delay to opening of the spring season, and the Charlottetown food bank is seeing a lot of first-time users.

Province to release details of how restrictions could be lifted this week

Fishing for oysters and other shellfish should be delayed until May 15, says the provincial association. (CBC)

P.E.I. shellfishers have asked that the spring season be delayed for two weeks, for an opening on May 15.

Auto repair shops are getting busy again as people make appointments to remove their winter tires.

A Charlottetown food bank says about 75 per cent of its users have been first-timers during the pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison plans to announce this week some details of how restrictions could be lifted.

Morrison made the comments in her daily briefing Monday, also announcing no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Premier Dennis King has called in Auditor General Jane MacAdam to review the millions of dollars the P.E.I. government is handing out in COVID-19 relief. 

The P.E.I. government announced it's reopening two more liquor stores, in Stratford and West Royalty, on Tuesday.

