P.E.I. shellfishers have asked that the spring season be delayed for two weeks, for an opening on May 15.

Auto repair shops are getting busy again as people make appointments to remove their winter tires.

A Charlottetown food bank says about 75 per cent of its users have been first-timers during the pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison plans to announce this week some details of how restrictions could be lifted.

Morrison made the comments in her daily briefing Monday, also announcing no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Premier Dennis King has called in Auditor General Jane MacAdam to review the millions of dollars the P.E.I. government is handing out in COVID-19 relief.

The P.E.I. government announced it's reopening two more liquor stores, in Stratford and West Royalty, on Tuesday.

Recent stories

Former Minister of Tourism Heath MacDonald says providing tourism scenarios would help operators and employees make plans for the season.

Uncertain markets have P.E.I. potato farmers considering planting fewer hectares this year.

Some long-term care homes are telling employees they can only work in one facility

Islanders were cautioned to take physical distancing precautions while celebrating 420.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.