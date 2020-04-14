COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 14

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter is hopeful that seasonal workers will soon be included the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Some P.E.I. restaurants are saying liquor delivery, which started on the weekend, is not only helping them stay afloat but even hire back staff.

P.E.I. is considering how to step up screening of people arriving in the province, including more stringent essential travel rules.

P.E.I. has no new cases of COVID-19, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her daily briefing Monday.

The total number of cases on P.E.I. remains at 25, and 23 of those are considered recovered.

Recent stories

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.