COVID-19 testing for international travel now available on P.E.I.
Some countries require a negative test
Islanders requiring a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel internationally are now able to book a test.
Some countries, such as China, are beginning to reopen their borders, but visits must have a recent negative result.
P.E.I. chief of nursing Marion Dowling said in the province's regular weekly pandemic briefing Tuesday that that service begins on the Island this week.
"The purpose of us putting that in place, is that we know those limitations have been placed upon individuals who do need to travel internationally," said Dowling.
"We have to be able to turn those things around quite quickly for people."
Testing generally needs to be done within five days of departure.
Appointments can be booked by emailing covidtravel@gov.pe.ca or calling public health at 1-833-533-9333.
More information about the process is available on the province's COVID-19 website.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
