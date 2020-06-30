COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 30

Maritime Bus says it's been seeing an increase in demand since the Atlantic pandemic bubble — which begins Friday — was announced.

A group of restaurants has come together to draft a formal request to public health officials to further ease some COVID-19 restrictions and allow for more customers in their establishments.

P.E.I.'s "pandemic resistant" golf courses are expecting to get even busier as the demand for tee times increases, Golf P.E.I. said.

Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Friday, which includes larger public gatherings. Islanders can now enjoy everything from attending mass to getting a nose piercing.

The fourth phase is the last in the province's plan, which outlines the guiding principles to reopening businesses, services and public spaces. However, provincial officials say additional phases may be added later.

As the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3, businesses in Moncton, N.B., are preparing to welcome Islanders back to the province.

Concerns are being raised about access to vulnerable sector checks as RCMP offices remain closed to public.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

More than 11,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds and is now aiming for next September instead.

Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.

For the first time in months, Grace Baptist Church in Charlottetown held service for its congregation.

The mayor of Borden-Carleton is hoping for a boom in business for his town when the Atlantic bubble takes effect.

