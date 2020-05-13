A young P.E.I. woman fell victim to fraud when a scammer convinced her a job offer required special spending on her part because of the pandemic.

Some parents are looking forward to returning to work, but still don't know if their regular daycare spaces will be there for their children.

As provincial borders remain closed to non-essential traffic, the Department of Justice and Public Safety is investigating the possibility of stowaways entering the province.

A P.E.I. trucker is relieved new rules will allow him to spend some time with his family between trips to the mainland.

There will be no crowded midways, but some P.E.I. festivals are adapting to hold some kind of event this summer. (Explore Summerside/Facebook)

Thousands of CRA employees, including about 150 on P.E.I., have stepped up to process millions of Canada emergency benefit applications.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

