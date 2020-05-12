COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 12

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. were reported during a Monday news briefing, said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

All 27 of the Island's positive cases have recovered, and 255 new negative tests came back over the weekend.

Morrison said so far, there have been over 250 complaints around people not following COVID-19 restrictions on P.E.I., with 102 warnings and 16 charges.

The owner of a business in Souris, P.E.I. says he's dealing with people coming from off-Island in his store "almost daily."

Alan MacPhee, owner of MacPhee's Market, said he hired security to ask customers at the door if they've been out of province and whether they're showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone coming to P.E.I. is expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

MacPhee says sometimes it's truckers showing up, at other times it's temporary foreign workers, but many times it's people heading to the Magdalen Islands.

The Island company behind the TopServe mobile app has developed technology to minimize contact in restaurants.

Similar to other food delivery apps, TopServe was originally created to allow for online ordering and delivery.

Now, the app's creators are set to launch a feature that allows people to order at a restaurant — and pay their bill — through their own mobile device.

Also in the news

Hospice P.E.I. has revamped its "critical" hike and bike fundraiser amid COVID-19.

Old Home Week is among 10 Island festivals and exhibitions cancelled due to COVID-19.

Island tourism operators are pressing the provincial government for more details on when visitor restrictions will be eased, or at least updated.

A P.E.I. trucker hopes the province will waive a $1,000 fine he was issued for not self-isolating during the pandemic. He says he was surprised when he got a call on May 4 asking if he was complying with the province's self-isolation rules.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

