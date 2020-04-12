COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 12

Island Christians will be turning to social media as they celebrate Easter today, with many churches across P.E.I. hosting online services.

Father Keith Kennific, a Roman Catholic priest in Charlottetown, said the bishop will be leading the virtual mass from SDU Place in Charlottetown Sunday morning. The service will be broadcast on Eastlink.

Catholic priests in every parish will also livestream Easter mass.

Members of P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue will begin monitoring provincial parks this weekend to remind people not to gather in groups of more than five and to stay at least two metres apart.

In her briefing on Saturday, Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief public health officer, said law enforcement officials will still be issuing fines for people who do not comply to public health orders.

While no new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on P.E.I. since April 8, Morrison said she still expects the number of cases to rise. The number of cases on P.E.I. remains at 25. P.E.I.'s first case was confirmed on March 14.

Morrison said her next briefing would likely be on Monday.

