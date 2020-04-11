COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 11

Islanders began lining up for free potatoes Saturday morning.

Drive-thru pickups will be set up from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the provincial government parking lot on Terry Fox Drive in Charlottetown and the Credit Union Place parking lot in Summerside.

The initiative, a partnership between the province, Amalgamated Dairies Limited and the PEI Potato Board, is called Island Producers Helping Islanders.

The Island woke up to to a light dusting of snow on Saturday, one month after the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 reached pandemic levels.

Three days after that declaration, P.E.I. confirmed its first positive case. There have been 24 since for a current total of 25.

There was nobody playing the outdoor piano and nobody posing by the 2020 sign on the Charlottetown waterfront Saturday morning, one month after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, has given briefings almost daily throughout the last month, and the province says she may provide another update on Saturday.

Her last update was Thursday, when she reported no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. She continues to encourage Islanders to stay home if possible, practise physical distancing and, if required, self-isolate.

P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin is one of several senators calling for the federal government to bring in incentives to address a potential labour shortage in the agriculture industry.

Griffin is concerned if there are not enough workers and crops will not get harvested, which could lead to an issue with food security.

Some fishermen on P.E.I. are upset about the provincial government's decision to push back the start of the recreational fishing season until at least June 1. An online petition is calling for the government to change the start date to May 1.

Island Christians will be turning to social media as they celebrate Easter, with many churches across P.E.I. hosting online services.

Father Keith Kennific, a Roman Catholic priest in Charlottetown, said the bishop will be leading the virtual mass from SDU Place in Charlottetown Sunday morning. The service will be broadcast on Eastlink.

Catholic priests in every parish will also livestream Easter mass.

Recent stories

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.