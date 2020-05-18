COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 18

P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors through the remainder of the Victoria Day weekend.

Many businesses and services are preparing to reopen on May 22, including the Brackley Drive-In.

With just three episodes left, a P.E.I. chef is still in the running in the Food Network's show Top Chef Canada.

Island chef Lucy Morrow says it's been a unique experience watching the pre-taped episodes virtually with her friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, while trying her best to avoid spoiling how it all turns out.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.