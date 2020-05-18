COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 18
Brackley Drive-in prepares to reopen and Island chef reaches final 3 episodes of Top Chef Canada
P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors through the remainder of the Victoria Day weekend.
Many businesses and services are preparing to reopen on May 22, including the Brackley Drive-In.
With just three episodes left, a P.E.I. chef is still in the running in the Food Network's show Top Chef Canada.
Island chef Lucy Morrow says it's been a unique experience watching the pre-taped episodes virtually with her friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, while trying her best to avoid spoiling how it all turns out.
Also in the news
- P.E.I.'s oldest businesses have been through tough times before, including wars and economic downturns — but they say it's nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic.
- With tourism entirely shut down, and no clear idea when it will open, some short-term rental operators are offering up their units for long-term rentals.
- Up to 3,300 licensed child-care spaces are expected to open starting May 22
- The province is starting to consider what Phase 3 could include for seasonal residents and cottagers on P.E.I.
- P.E.I. Cannabis stores will reopen next week, and liquor stores that are still closed will follow a few days later.
- P.E.I.'s plan to launch Phase 3 of its ease-back plan will be expedited to an expected start of June 1 from June 12. Phase 3 will include the reopening of things like esthetic services, indoor and outdoor dining and campgrounds.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
