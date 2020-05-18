Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 18
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 18

P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors through the remainder of the Victoria Day weekend.

Brackley Drive-in prepares to reopen and Island chef reaches final 3 episodes of Top Chef Canada

CBC News ·
The P.E.I. National Park is still closed to visitors. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

P.E.I. National Park will remain closed to visitors through the remainder of the Victoria Day weekend.

Many businesses and services are preparing to reopen on May 22, including the Brackley Drive-In.  

With just three episodes left, a P.E.I. chef is still in the running in the Food Network's show Top Chef Canada. 

Island chef Lucy Morrow says it's been a unique experience watching the pre-taped episodes virtually with her friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, while trying her best to avoid spoiling how it all turns out. 

Also in the news

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News