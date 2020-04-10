COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, April 10

While there is no COVID-19 press briefing scheduled for Good Friday, the province says Dr. Heather Morrison may provide updates on Saturday and Monday.

Island Christians will be turning to social media as they celebrate Easter, with many churches across P.E.I. hosting online services.

Father Keith Kennific, a Roman Catholic priest in Charlottetown, will lead mass from an empty Holy Redeemer Church Sunday morning. The service will be broadcast on Eastlink. Catholic priests in every parish will also livestream Easter mass.

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison announced the province's 25th case late in the day Wednesday. That is the province's first case related to interprovincial travel. On Thursday, Morrison said the man is in his 50s, from Queens County and is at home and doing well.

The chief public health officer also said that another individual was charged and fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

The P.E.I. government has announced it will provide financial support for those in the agriculture sector negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson announced a new $750,000 strategic fund Thursday afternoon.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

