A timeline of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
A timeline of COVID-19-related events as they unfolded on P.E.I., plus a chart tracking cases of the disease.
Events as they happened day-by-day, and a chart tracking cases of COVID-19
Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, events have moved quickly on Prince Edward Island.
Use this timeline to track when things happened on the Island. The table is searchable by day and keyword.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.