A woman from China visiting her new grandchild is having trouble returning home, because she can't get the COVID-18 test the Chinese government requires.

Island Waste Management is reminding people that gloves, disposable masks and sanitary wipes need to go in the black bin, not in recycling or down the toilet.

Many P.E.I. kids won't be going back to classes on Sept. 8 to allow students new to those schools a day to get oriented.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says growing case numbers in other parts of the country make the risks of a Canadian bubble too great for P.E.I.

Student athletes on Prince Edward Island will get to gear up starting Sept. 14 — but only for certain sports.

The Public Schools Branch is confident schools are ready to reopen, with no active cases of COVID-19 on the Island.

Ridership on Northumberland Ferries is climbing after dropping 70 per cent in July compared to the previous year.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are no active cases on the Island, public health officials said on Tuesday.

A couple of dogs on bicycles have been turning heads and stopping cars in Charlottetown all summer.

The province has announced there will be a further easing of restrictions on Oct. 1.

Starting Thursday, Islanders testing negative for COVID-19 will be able to get their results online.

Tackle football is returning to P.E.I. this fall, with some adjustments in light of the pandemic.

