One new case of COVID-19 was reported on P.E.I. on Wednesday.

This is the 58th confirmed case on the Island. The other 57 are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.

Traffic at Charlottetown Airport was down 94 per cent over the summer and now the Atlantic Canada Airport Association is asking the federal government for financial support.

Despite the restrictions of fundraising in a pandemic, Wo-He-Lo raised enough money for an incubator at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., is anticipating its first loss in 18 years. The recreational facility makes money off membership and rental fees — both dropped during the pandemic.

A new incubator for the neonatal ICU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will keep more babies on the Island. The Wo-He-Lo group raised money for the machine online after COVID-19 cancelled the spring and fall clothing fundraisers.

