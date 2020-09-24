COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Sept. 24
Traffic at Charlottetown Airport down 94%
One new case of COVID-19 was reported on P.E.I. on Wednesday.
This is the 58th confirmed case on the Island. The other 57 are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.
Traffic at Charlottetown Airport was down 94 per cent over the summer and now the Atlantic Canada Airport Association is asking the federal government for financial support.
The APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., is anticipating its first loss in 18 years. The recreational facility makes money off membership and rental fees — both dropped during the pandemic.
A new incubator for the neonatal ICU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will keep more babies on the Island. The Wo-He-Lo group raised money for the machine online after COVID-19 cancelled the spring and fall clothing fundraisers.
Also in the news
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is warning that with case numbers rising in other parts of Canada Islanders must be on guard against a second wave of COVID-19.
- Trick or treating will be allowed this Halloween, despite the pandemic.
- As the term starts at Holland College, here's how two instructors are adjusting to educate their students during the pandemic.
- A P.E.I. man has failed in his effort to fight a $1,000 fine for failing to self-isolate due to COVID-19.
