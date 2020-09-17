COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Sept. 17
Parking fee increase in Charlottetown provokes anger
A cooking training program, on hold since the start of the pandemic, is underway again.
MPs attending sessions of Parliament in person will have to self-isolate when coming back to P.E.I., says the Chief Public Health Office.
Two Charlottetown business groups are saying this is not the right time to boost downtown parking fees, with the owner of Peakes Quay calling the move "a slap on the face."
U-pick operators on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions this year because of COVID-19.
Dozens of Islanders with daubers and face masks will be shouting "Bingo!" on Friday for the first time since March as a Charlottetown bingo hall gets set to reopen.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.
Also in the news
- Some P.E.I. MPs are returning to Ottawa to attend Parliament for the first time since the pandemic was declared.
- Halloween might look a little different on P.E.I. this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly public briefing.
- P.E.I. Premier Dennis King expressed his pride in the work that Islanders have done to control the spread of COVID-19, six months after the first case hit the Island, and acknowledged the fatigue everyone is feeling.
- The pedestrian shuttle for the Confederation Bridge remains out of service and there are no immediate plans to resume it while COVID-19 is still a threat to safety, says the bridge's general manager.
- Door-to-door canvassing by candidates will not be part of the campaign during the upcoming byelection in Charlottetown-Winsloe.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
