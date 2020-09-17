A cooking training program, on hold since the start of the pandemic, is underway again.

MPs attending sessions of Parliament in person will have to self-isolate when coming back to P.E.I., says the Chief Public Health Office.

Two Charlottetown business groups are saying this is not the right time to boost downtown parking fees, with the owner of Peakes Quay calling the move "a slap on the face."

U-pick operators on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions this year because of COVID-19.

Apple u-picks are open with some changes. (Mark Ashley)

Dozens of Islanders with daubers and face masks will be shouting "Bingo!" on Friday for the first time since March as a Charlottetown bingo hall gets set to reopen.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

