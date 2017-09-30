COVID-19 rules mean it will cost more money to administer flu shots this year, and P.E.I. pharmacists want the province to cover those costs.

Shortages have been a part of the pandemic, and the latest item in short supply is mason jars in pickling season.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases on P.E.I. to 11. One is an essential worker in her 30s, and the other is a man in his 20s, and both are related to international travel, a government release said.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Last summer there were 83,750 jobs in the provincial economy. That's down 4.1 per cent this year. Here's a look at how the top sectors have done.

Whether general election or byelection, voting will look different under COVID-19, Elections P.E.I. says.

