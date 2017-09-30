COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Sept. 10
2 more cases announced Wednesday afternoon
COVID-19 rules mean it will cost more money to administer flu shots this year, and P.E.I. pharmacists want the province to cover those costs.
Shortages have been a part of the pandemic, and the latest item in short supply is mason jars in pickling season.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases on P.E.I. to 11. One is an essential worker in her 30s, and the other is a man in his 20s, and both are related to international travel, a government release said.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.
Last summer there were 83,750 jobs in the provincial economy. That's down 4.1 per cent this year. Here's a look at how the top sectors have done.
Whether general election or byelection, voting will look different under COVID-19, Elections P.E.I. says.
Also in the news
- A P.E.I. man has pleaded guilty to two charges of causing a public nuisance by failing to self-isolate, after testing positive for COVID-19.
- The Charlottetown Islanders have paused season ticket sales while waiting for an answer about how many fans will be allowed in the stands.
- Schools welcomed students back to class on P.E.I. for the first time since March.
- Here is a FAQ for parents and students about the return to school.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
