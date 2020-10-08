New Brunswick health officials have identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at the Moncton Costco Optical Centre and Moncton St-Hubert restaurant, sites popular with Islanders making day trips to shop in the Moncton area.

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch is adding buses to maintain physical distancing guidelines.

Full-contact hockey will be part of the new normal on P.E.I.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging and "scary" for Island residents with intellectual and physical disabilities, says the executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities.

Starting today travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders.

The pandemic has delayed the reunion of Islander Mohamed Khashaba with his wife and son, who remain in Egypt. (Submitted by Mohamed Khashaba)

The federal COVID-19 alert app, announced as coming to P.E.I. last week, will be available starting today.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

An Egyptian immigrant on P.E.I. is growing increasingly frustrated that his wife and son are stuck in Egypt, despite his son being a Canadian citizen. The pandemic is causing further delays.

Voters in P.E.I.'s District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe are going to see a different look at the polling station during the Island's first COVID-19 pandemic election on Nov. 2.

Details are falling into place for the stationary Santa Claus Parade the city of Summerside is having this year, as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.