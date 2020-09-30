Two Islanders are hoping the U.S. border will reopen in time for them to spend time in their Arizona home this winter.

A fiscal update shows the provincial government has added another $5.4 million to this year's deficit since the presentation of the spring budget.

Coach Atlantic says it lost a $1 million contract after one of its top tour operators from the United States cancelled all visits to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick for 2021.

The P.E.I. Economic Growth Minister says it's time to review the business support programs that were quickly rolled out back in March when the pandemic hit.

Following the announcement that all P.E.I. school Christmas craft fairs would be prohibited this year due to COVID-19, a new weekend craft shop for local artisans is opening on the Island leading up to the holidays.



The P.E.I. giant pumpkin weigh-off is closed to the public this year but the scales will still be ready for growers on Thanksgiving weekend.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

The Island has adopted a new alert system to help Islanders navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says her office has received negative comments, in some cases threats, from Islanders in relation to the COVID-19 rules in the province.

Visitors to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 clinics are receiving their test results "almost always" within 24 hours, says medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German.

P.E.I. government officials say the Access PEI site in Montague will reopen to the public sometime in October, but the date has not yet been set.

