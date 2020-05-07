COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 7
The province has outlined what businesses will need to do before reopening May 22
The P.E.I. government says it has saved 40 million kilograms of potatoes from the landfill, but Cavendish Farms says it has not made any promises.
P.E.I. Supreme Court has extended bankruptcy protection in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a briefing Wednesday, Premier Dennis King outlined the steps businesses will need to take if they plan to reopen May 22.
With home schooling and a loss of support from extended families, the pandemic has been especially stressful for mothers, says the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women.
The Salvation Army has been providing meals twice a day to some people in self-isolation on P.E.I.
Eliot River School held a parade for its students in Cornwall Wednesday.
It's been a difficult spring for florists, but Mother's Day has provided a boost.
With the pandemic creating a surplus of cabbages on the Island, a local woman is rallying people to eat them.
The pandemic is an opportunity to change health care for the better, says an emergency department doctor.
Cottagers may be allowed to return to P.E.I. in June.
There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report, said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.
All but one of the Island's 27 cases of COVID-19 are considered recovered.
Also in the news
- Charlottetown Airport is looking at past financial shocks to try to figure out how air travel might recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A federal agriculture aid program falls far short of what it needs to be, says the P.E.I. Potato Board, and leaves out a crucial group on the Island.
- With Phase 1 of the province's ease-back plan implemented May 1, P.E.I.'s businesses are now anxiously looking ahead to Phase 2 and what it will mean for them.
- The Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival is not being cancelled this year. It's going online.
- P.E.I. charities are making changes to reach patrons during the pandemic.
- Some P.E.I. hairdressers are concerned about plans for them to return to work.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.