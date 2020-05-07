Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 7
The P.E.I. government says it has saved 40 million kilograms of potatoes from the landfill, and bankruptcy protection in the province has been extended.

The province has outlined what businesses will need to do before reopening May 22

With restaurant dining rooms closed across North America, french fry consumption is down, and that's led to a surplus of potatoes on P.E.I. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

P.E.I. Supreme Court has extended bankruptcy protection in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a briefing Wednesday, Premier Dennis King outlined the steps businesses will need to take if they plan to reopen May 22.

With home schooling and a loss of support from extended families, the pandemic has been especially stressful for mothers, says the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

The Salvation Army has been providing meals twice a day to some people in self-isolation on P.E.I.

Eliot River School mascots were out Wednesday to pay tribute to teachers and students. (Submitted by Darren Ford)

Eliot River School held a parade for its students in Cornwall Wednesday.

It's been a difficult spring for florists, but Mother's Day has provided a boost.

With the pandemic creating a surplus of cabbages on the Island, a local woman is rallying people to eat them.

The pandemic is an opportunity to change health care for the better, says an emergency department doctor. 

Cottagers may be allowed to return to P.E.I. in June.

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report, said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing. 

All but one of the Island's 27 cases of COVID-19 are considered recovered. 

Also in the news

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

