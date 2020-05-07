The P.E.I. government says it has saved 40 million kilograms of potatoes from the landfill, but Cavendish Farms says it has not made any promises.

P.E.I. Supreme Court has extended bankruptcy protection in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a briefing Wednesday, Premier Dennis King outlined the steps businesses will need to take if they plan to reopen May 22.

With home schooling and a loss of support from extended families, the pandemic has been especially stressful for mothers, says the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

The Salvation Army has been providing meals twice a day to some people in self-isolation on P.E.I.

Eliot River School mascots were out Wednesday to pay tribute to teachers and students. (Submitted by Darren Ford)

Eliot River School held a parade for its students in Cornwall Wednesday.

It's been a difficult spring for florists, but Mother's Day has provided a boost.

With the pandemic creating a surplus of cabbages on the Island, a local woman is rallying people to eat them.

The pandemic is an opportunity to change health care for the better, says an emergency department doctor.

Cottagers may be allowed to return to P.E.I. in June.

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report, said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

All but one of the Island's 27 cases of COVID-19 are considered recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

