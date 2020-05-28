A Maritime bubble, allowing a degree of free travel between the provinces, may be possible by July, says Premier Dennis King.

An Ontario man, travelling through P.E.I. on his way to Îles de la Madeleine, is upset about the way he was treated on the Island.

Some beaches and green spaces at P.E.I. National Park will reopen to the public June 1. Some areas, such as campgrounds, will remain closed.

Premier Dennis King has added three new members to the Council for Recovery and Growth, but the Official Opposition says there are critical voices still absent.

Teacher Matt Kelly has been creating lessons students can watch online. (Matt Kelly/Youtube)

Here's how three high school teachers are working to reach their students as they learn from home.

Island high schools have submitted graduation plans and are waiting for approval from the Chief Public Health Office.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

