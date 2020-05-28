COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 28
Seats added to Council for Recovery and Growth
A Maritime bubble, allowing a degree of free travel between the provinces, may be possible by July, says Premier Dennis King.
An Ontario man, travelling through P.E.I. on his way to Îles de la Madeleine, is upset about the way he was treated on the Island.
Some beaches and green spaces at P.E.I. National Park will reopen to the public June 1. Some areas, such as campgrounds, will remain closed.
Premier Dennis King has added three new members to the Council for Recovery and Growth, but the Official Opposition says there are critical voices still absent.
Here's how three high school teachers are working to reach their students as they learn from home.
Island high schools have submitted graduation plans and are waiting for approval from the Chief Public Health Office.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.
Also in the news
- Fitness centres and gyms are working on the details of reopening as pandemic restrictions continue to ease on P.E.I.
- Holland College says the fall semester will include a mix of online and in-person classes with the intention to resume face-to-face classes in the winter semester.
- In-school classes will not resume on P.E.I. until September at the earliest, says the director of the Public Schools Branch.
- The P.E.I. government's acceptance of seasonal residents into the province next month will include a risk assessment, says the Chief Public Health Office.
- Some P.E.I. churches are preparing for religious gatherings in the next phase of the province's ease-back plan June 1.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
