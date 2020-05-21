Many P.E.I. businesses are preparing to reopen Friday as the province enters a new phase of easing restrictions.

The pandemic won't stop the annual Women's Institute roadside cleanup.

P.E.I. will begin the process of allowing about 2,300 Canadian seasonal residents into the province beginning June 1, Premier Dennis King said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing.

There are about 3,500 seasonal residents who come to P.E.I. each year, King said, including about 1,150 from the United States and 50 from other parts of the world. International borders remain closed.

A program to offer respite activities to hundreds of students with special needs is going well, says a school official.

Sales could be down at P.E.I. liquor stores this summer. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Liquor sales could be down in a poor tourist season. More than a quarter of 2019's sales were in July and August.

Two Charlottetown fabric stores are finding new customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still developing ways of making their business work in the new reality.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday another 580 tests results had come back negative since the start of the weekend.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.