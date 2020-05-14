Some lobster fishermen are concerned about their ability to physical distance on boats.

Bridal shops are planning to reopen, now that rules have been changed to allow customers to try on clothes.

Premier Dennis King said he is saddened and disappointed at the behaviour of some Islanders over the last eight weeks. He said while COVID-19 has brought out the best in many Islanders, it has brought out the worst in others.

King has laid out the basics of P.E.I.'s child-care plan.

P.E.I. businesses say they are keen to reopen, but aren't sure what it's going to look like.

P.E.I. restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen June 12, but with restrictions on the number of customers permitted. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The P.E.I. Native Council says members are facing mental health, housing and other struggles through the pandemic.

Some prominent P.E.I. restaurateurs say they are sure they will lose money this year, but they plan to open anyway.

Another 264 negative COVID-19 tests came back from Monday to Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 27. All have recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.