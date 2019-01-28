The province is shutting down an addictions transition unit to make room for more hospital beds, in anticipation of increased demand.

An 18-bed addictions transition unit at Mount Herbert has been closed. A recovering addict being released from the program is worried about a relapse.

P.E.I. businesses are struggling to carry on with so much uncertainty in the future.

P.E.I. charities are cancelling events, and that's having an impact on their ability to raise money.

The Canadian Cancer Society's daffodil campaign is being forced to go virtual this year. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Division of the Canadian Cancer Society)

Music P.E.I. is launching an online concert series. It is asking for donations to its Music P.E.I. Crisis Relief Fund, which will be used to pay the artists, who are facing financial difficulties because in-person concerts are shut down.

There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. to five.

Morrison also announced the deployment of an emergency mini-clinic on the Island, ahead of an expected rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling said an order for 12 more ventilators is expected to arrive by late spring. This is in addition to the 15 ordered through the federal government.

P.E.I.'s provincial parks have delayed this year's reservation launch until May 5 in light of the pandemic. Officials said people are free to be in provincial parks, but they must continue to practise social distancing while on trails and beaches. They noted that playgrounds at provincial parks will be closed until further notice.

The City of Charlottetown passed a resolution on Wednesday to open the inside lane of the Victoria Park Roadway to be used as an active transportation lane.

The move would allow people more room to participate in physical activity outdoors, while practising social distancing. Officials said the roadway will open to pedestrians and cyclists on April 1.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

Recent top stories

​​​Financial relief

IRAC suspends rental hearings until April 6 in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program under these special circumstances, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during the public health emergency.

The province has announced $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks.

to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks. The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders. Innovation PEI will provide self-employed Islanders $500 a week , and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic.

, and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic. Workers who continue to work but have had their hours cut due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks.

Maritime Electric is suspending disconnection for non-payment for two weeks.

for two weeks. P.E.I. Education Minister Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

Education

The Island's university and college students are beginning to return to class, but all online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

Education Minister Brad Trivers announced optional "home-learning resources" will be posted online for students to learn at home after March break is over. Schools are closed. Officials are working on curriculum-based resources to roll out online If schools remain closed after April 6.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

UPEI and Holland College classes have resumed online.

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

Child-care centres are also closed.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

Some Islanders abroad are still having trouble finding a way home.

P.E.I. recommended Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.