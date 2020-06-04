COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 4
Charlottetown facing big revenue shortfall
The P.E.I. government deficit could reach a record $175 million, says Premier Dennis King.
Maritime Bus is making changes to its coaches in anticipation of the opening of interprovincial borders.
Liberal MLA Hal Perry has added his voice to calls for the government to reverse its decision to let in seasonal residents while some visiting restrictions at long-term care facilities and hospitals remain.
P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and had received more than 700 requests by Tuesday.
The City of Charlottetown is budgeting for a massive COVID-19-induced revenue shortfall.
P.E.I. provincial libraries are open, with a new curbside pickup model.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,700 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- P.E.I. restaurants are now allowed to open their dining rooms, but some are choosing not to.
- After a dismal spring, P.E.I. realtors are hoping for a market rebound.
- Flair Airlines has postponed its entry into the Maritime market.
- More visitor restrictions have been eased at P.E.I. health facilities.
- In the legislature Tuesday, the Liberals pressed for details on the plan for students this fall.
- Here's a quick overview of some of the changes in pandemic restrictions Monday.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
