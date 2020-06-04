Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 4
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 4

The P.E.I. government deficit could reach a record high this year, and Maritime Bus prepares for the return of interprovincial travel.

Charlottetown facing big revenue shortfall

CBC News ·
P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is expected to present her budget in about three weeks. (Government of P.E.I.)

The P.E.I. government deficit could reach a record $175 million, says Premier Dennis King.

Maritime Bus is making changes to its coaches in anticipation of the opening of interprovincial borders.

Liberal MLA Hal Perry has added his voice to calls for the government to reverse its decision to let in seasonal residents while some visiting restrictions at long-term care facilities and hospitals remain.

P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and had received more than 700 requests by Tuesday.

The City of Charlottetown is budgeting for a massive COVID-19-induced revenue shortfall. 

P.E.I. provincial libraries are open, with a new curbside pickup model.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,700 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.