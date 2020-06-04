The P.E.I. government deficit could reach a record $175 million, says Premier Dennis King.

Maritime Bus is making changes to its coaches in anticipation of the opening of interprovincial borders.

Liberal MLA Hal Perry has added his voice to calls for the government to reverse its decision to let in seasonal residents while some visiting restrictions at long-term care facilities and hospitals remain.

P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and had received more than 700 requests by Tuesday.

The City of Charlottetown is budgeting for a massive COVID-19-induced revenue shortfall.

P.E.I. provincial libraries are open, with a new curbside pickup model.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,700 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

