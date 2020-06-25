Some Islanders are keen to get on the highway after the announcement Wednesday of the opening of an Atlantic bubble.

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.

While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, said Premier Dennis King.

The tourism industry on P.E.I. is hoping the bubble will help salvage what's left of a season ravaged by COVID-19 restrictions.

A veterinarian tells Compass host Louise Martin about her research into how the pandemic is affecting dogs.

Some Island seniors' homes are making speedy adjustments to visitation protocols in preparation for reopening indoor visitation this week.

The spring lobster season on P.E.I., delayed by the pandemic, will get a few extra days added on the end. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Lobster fishermen in the Gulf of St Lawrence will get a few more days on the water this summer to help redeem a blighted season.

Politicians in Summerside say they plan to do whatever they can to save the Journal Pioneer.

For Phase 4, slated to start June 26, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the limit on large organized gatherings will remain at 50 people, but some venues may be able to accommodate multiple gatherings.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

