COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 25
An Atlantic regional bubble will begin July 3
Some Islanders are keen to get on the highway after the announcement Wednesday of the opening of an Atlantic bubble.
The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.
While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, said Premier Dennis King.
The tourism industry on P.E.I. is hoping the bubble will help salvage what's left of a season ravaged by COVID-19 restrictions.
A veterinarian tells Compass host Louise Martin about her research into how the pandemic is affecting dogs.
Some Island seniors' homes are making speedy adjustments to visitation protocols in preparation for reopening indoor visitation this week.
Lobster fishermen in the Gulf of St Lawrence will get a few more days on the water this summer to help redeem a blighted season.
Politicians in Summerside say they plan to do whatever they can to save the Journal Pioneer.
For Phase 4, slated to start June 26, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the limit on large organized gatherings will remain at 50 people, but some venues may be able to accommodate multiple gatherings.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- The Green Party has introduced a motion in the P.E.I. Legislature to make a four-day work week the standard on P.E.I.
- Liberal MLAs are calling for CERB to be exempt from provincial income tax, but the finance minister is balking.
- Advertising losses during the pandemic have forced Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, Halifax-based SaltWire Network, to lay off 109 people permanently.
- New sports are opening up for play as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
- A proposed bylaw could make more patio space available in downtown Charlottetown.
- Charlottetown Airport revealed a stark financial forecast at its virtual annual public meeting.
Further resources
Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
