COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 18
PEI·Updated

What school could look like for P.E.I. students in the fall, and a P.E.I. pastor finds herself the victim of plate shaming.

Pandemic spending projected to create P.E.I.'s largest-ever deficit

CBC News ·
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says there are many legitimate reasons for a vehicle with out-of-province plates to be on P.E.I. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

A CBC special report investigates what school will look like in the fall for P.E.I. students.

A P.E.I. pastor was disappointed to find a nasty note on her windshield telling her to go back to the mainland. Her car has Nova Scotia plates.

Confederation Centre art gallery has reopened. Here's how your visit will be different.

Temporary foreign workers from Mexico are continuing to arrive on P.E.I., despite that country's concerns about deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario.

The provincial budget has been released and the P.E.I. government is projecting the biggest budget deficit in its history as spending increased during pandemic.

There are plans in the provincial budget for new early years centres. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The projected deficit by the Conservative government comes in at $173 million, leaving mixed feelings among Greens and Liberals.

Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is questioning how quickly the province is allowing seasonal residents from Ontario to come to P.E.I. 

Manufacturing sales numbers for April were released by Statistics Canada this week, and they show P.E.I. is performing well relative to the rest of the country in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office has announced it is moving to once-a-week briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. Those will be Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

