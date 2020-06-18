COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 18
Pandemic spending projected to create P.E.I.'s largest-ever deficit
A CBC special report investigates what school will look like in the fall for P.E.I. students.
A P.E.I. pastor was disappointed to find a nasty note on her windshield telling her to go back to the mainland. Her car has Nova Scotia plates.
Confederation Centre art gallery has reopened. Here's how your visit will be different.
Temporary foreign workers from Mexico are continuing to arrive on P.E.I., despite that country's concerns about deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario.
The provincial budget has been released and the P.E.I. government is projecting the biggest budget deficit in its history as spending increased during pandemic.
The projected deficit by the Conservative government comes in at $173 million, leaving mixed feelings among Greens and Liberals.
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is questioning how quickly the province is allowing seasonal residents from Ontario to come to P.E.I.
Manufacturing sales numbers for April were released by Statistics Canada this week, and they show P.E.I. is performing well relative to the rest of the country in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office has announced it is moving to once-a-week briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. Those will be Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
- Tourism P.E.I. has launched a $250,000 advertising campaign focusing on staycations for Islanders this summer.
- While many festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed, organizers of Pride Week say the festival, and parade, will go on in some form.
- P.E.I. will start taking applications for family members of Islanders to visit the province to provide necessary support, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.
- Seasonal residents have begun arriving on P.E.I.
- Confederation Centre library is open again, but with some changes.
- COVID-19 has had a "devastating impact" on the Charlottetown airport, CEO Doug Newson told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
