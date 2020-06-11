COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 11
Opposition and government agree more needs to be done to help women during COVID
Atlantic premiers are planning on possibly opening up regional borders by early July, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.
After three rejected applications, a P.E.I. mother will soon be reunited with her son and parents from Newfoundland.
Seasonal residents are expressing frustration with the application process for coming to P.E.I.
The Opposition expressed concern in the legislature about the disproportionate economic hardship being faced by women in the pandemic, and the government agrees the situation is unacceptable.
The bishop of Charlottetown wants more people to be allowed to go to church.
The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council has laid out an argument for balancing economic and social concerns with health restrictions during the pandemic.
Restaurateurs on Prince Edward Island are finding business steady, but not yet busy, after reopening their dining rooms last Monday.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
- Prince Edward Island has reopened mental health and addictions clinics for walk-in service.
- The Atlantic Colleges Athletic Association has joined Atlantic University Sport in cancelling its fall sports season.
- A West Prince woman is upset restrictions are keeping dozens of family members from her aunt's funeral.
- The pandemic has created unique challenges for people facing dying and mourning, grieving experts say.
- The reopening of public washrooms is welcomed by people who have a special need for them.
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
