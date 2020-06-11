Atlantic premiers are planning on possibly opening up regional borders by early July, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

After three rejected applications, a P.E.I. mother will soon be reunited with her son and parents from Newfoundland.

Seasonal residents are expressing frustration with the application process for coming to P.E.I.

The Opposition expressed concern in the legislature about the disproportionate economic hardship being faced by women in the pandemic, and the government agrees the situation is unacceptable.

The Roman Catholic Church is looking for a relaxation of the rules for religious services. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The bishop of Charlottetown wants more people to be allowed to go to church.

The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council has laid out an argument for balancing economic and social concerns with health restrictions during the pandemic.

Restaurateurs on Prince Edward Island are finding business steady, but not yet busy, after reopening their dining rooms last Monday.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

