Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 11
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 11

An Atlantic bubble could come in early July, and a family is reunited after months of trying.

Opposition and government agree more needs to be done to help women during COVID

CBC News ·
Islanders could see free movement between Atlantic provinces as soon as early July. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Atlantic premiers are planning on possibly opening up regional borders by early July, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

After three rejected applications, a P.E.I. mother will soon be reunited with her son and parents from Newfoundland.

Seasonal residents are expressing frustration with the application process for coming to P.E.I.

The Opposition expressed concern in the legislature about the disproportionate economic hardship being faced by women in the pandemic, and the government agrees the situation is unacceptable.

The Roman Catholic Church is looking for a relaxation of the rules for religious services. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The bishop of Charlottetown wants more people to be allowed to go to church.

The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council has laid out an argument for balancing economic and social concerns with health restrictions during the pandemic.

Restaurateurs on Prince Edward Island are finding business steady, but not yet busy, after reopening their dining rooms last Monday.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.