A legislative committee has rejected proposed changes to P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Act.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison laid out guidelines for Islanders planning to travel out-of-province and for those planning to come to P.E.I. when the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on Friday.

P.E.I.'s education minister says art, music and physical education will remain part of the school curriculum this fall, despite physical distancing challenges.

Air Canada has suspended service between Charlottetown and Halifax indefinitely.

There will be some changes in the supervision of P.E.I. beaches this summer. (Submitted by Joanne Steele)

At Tuesday's briefing Morrison said almost 1,400 new negative tests have returned since last week, and over 11,500 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

Also in the news

P.E.I. lifeguard services will be supervising more Island beaches this year. They will also have an added duty — asking people to spread out if they get too close to other beachgoers to maintain physical distancing guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.

How Charlottetown will hold in-person public meetings under COVID-19 restrictions.

Festival of Small Halls reborn as drive-in theatre concerts due to COVID-19.

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds and is now aiming for next September instead.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.