RCMP on P.E.I. say they have seen an "alarming" increase in child exploitation cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

With the newly announced gathering limits that allow for three cohorts of 50, two Charlottetown churches are divided on how beneficial the increased limit for public gatherings truly is.

An Island dad of a son with Down syndrome is questioning why disabilities got little mention in the province's COVID-19 school plans.

P.E.I. Food Banks say they will be receiving three tractor trailer loads of frozen food, about 75 pallets, from the recently detailed federal program that will redirect surplus perishable food to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

StatsCan released the consumer price index for July on Wednesday. Gasoline and fuel were down at 18.9 per cent and 28.3 per cent respectively due to price falls in March and April as the pandemic took hold.

Also noteworthy for P.E.I.'s tourism economy is the drop in the price of traveller accommodations, which are down 22 per cent over last summer.

Meanwhile, fewer tourists has resulted in a drop in commercial waste from places like restaurants, hotels and campgrounds so far this season, says the CEO of Island Waste Management.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. 40 of those cases are considered to be recovered.

The pool and rinks at Bell Aliant Centre are poised to reopen to the public soon.

Former Holland College Hurricanes athlete Ibrahima Sonah shoots first pro goal in Canadian Premier League in Charlottetown.

After a delay due to COVID-19, the annual battle for the "Island's best burger" title begins soon as Burger Love gears up to take place at a different time of year.

Real estate numbers for July are out and they are record breaking across the country. The Canadian Real Estate Association says the new-found importance of home, lack of a daily commute and desire for more outdoor and personal space is spurring growth that otherwise would not have happened in a non-COVID-19 world.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

