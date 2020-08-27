The number of reports to child protection services on P.E.I. is rising, despite reports not being available from regular sources such as teachers and coaches.

Military officers are completing their training exercises on P.E.I. this week instead of New Brunswick because of COVID-19.

Have paperwork ready ahead of time for transition from CERB to EI, economist David Macdonald says.

Provincial Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers is framing a $5-million business park as a way to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

There is limited space for new inmates at the Provincial Correctional Centre because of pandemic restrictions, and that has led to some delays in sentencing.

A gift of 15 lap quilts was greatly appreciated at Whisperwood Villa. (Submitted by Joseph MacMillan/P.E.I. Seniors Homes)

Not every student who develops a cold or a sniffle will be sent home from school, says the acting director of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch.

The Public Schools Branch has outlined how teachers are prepared to help students deal with pandemic anxiety.

P.E.I. is hoping to further ease restrictions on visiting in long-term care facilities, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Also in the news

Islander Annie Boyle surprised the residents of Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown with the delivery 15 handmade lap quilts she made during the pandemic lockdown.

The province has opened a new drop-in/drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown.

While the P.E.I. restaurant industry is suffering, it is doing better than the national average.

Roughly 30 students from within Canada are quarantining at UPEI and the director of ancillary services at the school says everything is going according to plan so far.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.