COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 13
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 13

Five more cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday, and the cancelled Island Fringe Festival develops a new show.

Gift card program to promote staycations announced

The beaches may be busy but the tourism industry is suffering. The province has launched a program to support them in the shoulder season. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Dr. Heather Morrison says Prince Edward Island has five more cases of COVID-19 after four weeks without a new diagnosis.

With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.

The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.

The province's affordable housing development program has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

Pounding the Pavement, from the producers of the Island Fringe Festival, aims to highlight and amplify diverse voices. (John Robertson/CBC)

Kathy Gottschall-Pass, UPEI's vice-president academic and research, gives an update on the blended model of in-person and online courses and how enrolment has been impacted by COVID-19.

MLAs on P.E.I.'s standing committee on education and economic growth want top education officials to answer some questions about the province's back-to-school plan.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. 

