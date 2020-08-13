Dr. Heather Morrison says Prince Edward Island has five more cases of COVID-19 after four weeks without a new diagnosis.

With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.

The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.

The province's affordable housing development program has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

Pounding the Pavement, from the producers of the Island Fringe Festival, aims to highlight and amplify diverse voices. (John Robertson/CBC)

Kathy Gottschall-Pass, UPEI's vice-president academic and research, gives an update on the blended model of in-person and online courses and how enrolment has been impacted by COVID-19.

MLAs on P.E.I.'s standing committee on education and economic growth want top education officials to answer some questions about the province's back-to-school plan.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

