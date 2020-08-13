COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 13
Gift card program to promote staycations announced
Dr. Heather Morrison says Prince Edward Island has five more cases of COVID-19 after four weeks without a new diagnosis.
With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.
The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.
The province's affordable housing development program has been put on hold because of COVID-19.
Kathy Gottschall-Pass, UPEI's vice-president academic and research, gives an update on the blended model of in-person and online courses and how enrolment has been impacted by COVID-19.
MLAs on P.E.I.'s standing committee on education and economic growth want top education officials to answer some questions about the province's back-to-school plan.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- The Atlantic bubble has given tourism operators on P.E.I. a much-needed boost, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
- Health PEI is hiring additional staff for multiple health-care service roles in preparation of a second wave of COVID-19.
- Harness racing fans on P.E.I. are being warned not to make plans to attend the annual Gold Cup and Saucer race this year in person, unless they have a reservation.
- Post-secondary students from outside the Atlantic bubble have begun arriving on P.E.I.
- Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling says P.E.I. is catching up on elective surgeries postponed in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
