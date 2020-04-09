The P.E.I. government is bracing for tens of thousands of job losses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is projecting job losses to peak at 20,000 in May but expects significant reduction through the summer, to just 2,000 by August.

Job numbers for March will be released by Statistics Canada today.

Atlantic Beef Products in Borden-Carleton is taking extra care about the health of its workers. Temperatures are being checked as workers start their shift and part-way through as well.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson is expressing his concern about an increase in domestic violence during the pandemic.

Holland College is offering students a pass/fail option for their transcripts. (Holland College West Prince Campus/Facebook)

Holland College has introduced some grade relief for its students.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, said chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison at Wednesday's two news briefings.

Two of the new cases are related to international travel. The third case is the province's first case related to interprovincial travel.

The province received 449 negative results back from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

