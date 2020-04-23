A stockpile of personal protective equipment for long-term care homes is holding up, says Health PEI

New border screening measures at Charlottetown Airport could see some people arriving on a quick return flight.

Two startup businesses on P.E.I. are finding ways to make it through the pandemic.

In Wednesday's briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said 24 of 26 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are considered recovered, leaving two active cases.

While the P.E.I. government looks to ease back coronavirus restrictions, some of the biggest employers in the province are gearing up for a season like no other.

A new federal program for students shows the government is listening to feedback, says UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The $9 billion in student financial supports announced by the federal government is 'promising,' said UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo.

A Mi'kmaq woman offered a dance of mourning and healing at Charlottetown's RCMP detachment in memory of the Nova Scotia shooting victims.

