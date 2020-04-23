COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 23
Province is hoping to lift some of the restrictions in early May
A stockpile of personal protective equipment for long-term care homes is holding up, says Health PEI
New border screening measures at Charlottetown Airport could see some people arriving on a quick return flight.
Two startup businesses on P.E.I. are finding ways to make it through the pandemic.
In Wednesday's briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said 24 of 26 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are considered recovered, leaving two active cases.
While the P.E.I. government looks to ease back coronavirus restrictions, some of the biggest employers in the province are gearing up for a season like no other.
The $9 billion in student financial supports announced by the federal government is 'promising,' said UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo.
A Mi'kmaq woman offered a dance of mourning and healing at Charlottetown's RCMP detachment in memory of the Nova Scotia shooting victims.
Recent stories
- P.E.I. grocery clerks say the pandemic is 'hard on the head.'
- Atlantic Beef Products is seeing increased demand after an Alberta plant closure.
- Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. says new builds for 2020 are uncertain because of COVID-19.
- After weeks of uncertainty, Ottawa has said the spring lobster fishing season will start May 15 and end June 30, a delay of two weeks.
- A P.E.I. company is offering free teaching resources during the pandemic.
- P.E.I. funeral directors are considering the precautions they will have to take to deal with victims of COVID-19.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.