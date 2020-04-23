Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 23
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 23

A stockpile of personal protective equipment for long-term care homes is holding up, says Health PEI, and some P.E.I. business startups are weathering the pandemic.

Province is hoping to lift some of the restrictions in early May

CBC News ·
The Island has supplies of personal protective equipment to get to May, says Health PEI. (Shutterstock)

New border screening measures at Charlottetown Airport could see some people arriving on a quick return flight.

Two startup businesses on P.E.I. are finding ways to make it through the pandemic.

In Wednesday's briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said 24 of 26 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are considered recovered, leaving two active cases.

While the P.E.I. government looks to ease back coronavirus restrictions, some of the biggest employers in the province are gearing up for a season like no other.

A new federal program for students shows the government is listening to feedback, says UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The $9 billion in student financial supports announced by the federal government is 'promising,' said UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo.

A Mi'kmaq woman offered a dance of mourning and healing at Charlottetown's RCMP detachment in memory of the Nova Scotia shooting victims.

