The government of P.E.I. is heightening COVID-19 screening and enforcement measures at the Confederation Bridge starting Wednesday evening, said Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers.

Myers said travellers who are not considered to be essential workers, students returning home, those moving goods, or commuting to the Island under compassionate grounds will be told to turn back.

In addition, a new COVID-19 income support fund has been established to help Islanders experiencing a loss of income ahead of the arrival of other federal benefits. It and will arrive as a one-time lump sum of $750, said Minister of Economic Growth Matthew MacKay.

Some nursing homes have closed their dining rooms.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

​​​Financial relief

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

The province announced $2 million to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

The province announced $500,000 in relief, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations. Innovation PEI is providing self-employed Islanders $500 a week.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

Workers who continue to work but on reduced hours due to COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, suspended evictions for six weeks as of March 17.

Maritime Electric has suspended disconnection for non-payment for two weeks. It began March 17.

Health

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11.

The Island's university and college students are back in class, but online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

The P.E.I. government has published a list of flights suspected of being at risk for COVID-19.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

