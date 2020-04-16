P.E.I. business owners met with the federal economic development minister Wednesday and told her she must save Main Street.

A majority of P.E.I.'s lobster fishermen want the season to go ahead despite pandemic concerns.

A snowbird who says he recently moved to P.E.I. was denied entry at Confederation Bridge on his return to Canada. Officials told him he didn't have enough evidence he lived on the Island.

A Queens County man in his 30s is the newest case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. bringing the province's total to 26, said chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a briefing Wednesday.

Emergency dental clinics have been set up in Charlottetown. Dental offices are closed during the pandemic.

Truckers are being offered discount hotel rooms to help them self-isolate while on the Island.

Dairy farmers are facing "a tough year" as the bottom drops out of demand.

Bike sales for kids are booming, say local shops, as parents seek outdoor activities for their children during the pandemic.

Closed or offering limited service, many businesses on P.E.I. are finding new strategies to survive.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

