P.E.I. has 3 new cases of COVID-19, all tied to travel

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on the Island Monday afternoon.

Word of the new cases came in a news release.

The three people involved all recently travelled outside of the Atlantic region, Morrison's statement said.

"The individuals, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s … all tested positive through routine testing. They are self-isolating and being followed by public health daily."

In relation to a previous positive case, Morrison added a flight exposure notification involving anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 6.

They should already be isolating in line with public health guidance, "but are also advised to monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic."

Prince Edward Island has now had 165 cases of COVID-19 in the 13 months since the pandemic began.

The province now has seven active cases.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region on Monday:

New Brunswick has 10 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 145 active cases, and 2 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 South African variant have been identified in Saint John. One is related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a contact of that travel case.

has 10 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 145 active cases, and 2 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 South African variant have been identified in Saint John. One is related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a contact of that travel case. Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province confirmed more than 100,000 residents have now rolled up their sleeves for a shot of vaccine.

reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province confirmed more than 100,000 residents have now rolled up their sleeves for a shot of vaccine. Nova Scotia confirmed seven new cases for a total of 46 known active cases in the province. Five are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.