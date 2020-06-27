COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown moving

Charlottetown's COVID-19 testing clinic is moving from the Eastlink Centre (the former Civic Centre next to the racetrack) to a nearby location: the former government garage on Park Street, a written release from the provincial government said Friday.

The COVID-19 clinic includes a testing site as well as a cough and fever clinic, and has been at the Eastlink Centre since the pandemic began in March. It added no-appointment drop-in/drive-thru testing in August.

The province's ability to contain the pandemic is directly connected to its ability to test, detect and isolate cases early, and do contact tracing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has emphasized.

Starting this coming Monday, the clinics will move to 64 Park St., and will now be referred to as the Park Street COVID-19 Clinic. It's where crews used to do repairs on provincial government buses, snowplows and other equipment.

In March, the province set up a special cough and fever clinic in Charlottetown, as well as the COVID-19 testing clinic. A drive-thru was added in August. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"The new site for the COVID-19 clinic in Charlottetown gives us a centrally-located facility that has the space to deliver the COVID-19 assessment and testing that Islanders need into the fall and winter," said Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing and co-lead of the COVID-19 Health System Joint Response Team, in the release.

"The space is big enough to allow us to be flexible and adjust these services as we work to mitigate and contain COVID-19 on P.E.I."

Drop-in testing will be available Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Islanders experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested.

There is currently only one known active case of COVID-19 in P.E.I., announced Wednesday by the province — a woman in her 20s who had travelled internationally to P.E.I. for work.

All 58 of P.E.I.'s cases, 57 of which are considered recovered, have been travel related.

