P.E.I. opens no-appointment COVID-19 testing site

P.E.I. has opened a new drop-in/drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown.

The clinic opened at Eastlink Centre Monday, and is available to do testing without appointments.

"We've heard from the public, concerns about having to wait to get appointments, and knowing that school will be in session, we need to have good access to testing," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison at her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

The province's ability to contain the pandemic is directly connected to its ability to test, detect and isolate cases early, and do contact tracing, Morrison said.

The site is currently for essential workers and their families only. Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling said the service will expand to the general public.

"[We're] making sure we've got the kinks worked out and the process flowing smoothly so we can further increase the access," said Dowling.

Morrison hopes by September this option will be available for families, so that if a parent gets called to pick up a child with symptoms from school or daycare, they will be able to go straight to this clinic on the way home.

Dowling said the province is currently searching for a new site for the Charlottetown testing clinic, and Health PEI will have to ensure that systems are moving smoothly at the new site as well.

