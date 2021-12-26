COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carleton reaches capacity on Boxing Day

P.E.I. had to turn people away from the COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carleton early Sunday afternoon after reaching capacity.

In a news release on Sunday afternoon, Health P.E.I. said the clinic on Dickie Road stopped accepting new patients in order to process the results of those already in line.

The closure does not affect 24-hour rapid testing site for those entering the province via the Confederation Bridge, the release said.

Health P.E.I. is trying to preserve the limited capacity of testing clinics and is asking only for those who are symptomatic, close contacts identified by Public Health, people who had a positive preliminary test entering the province and those who have tested positive with a rapid test to visit testing sites.

The drop-in testing clinic in Charlottetown on Park Street is open Boxing Day until 4 p.m. local time. All other drop-in sites are closed.

Testing hours were reduced on Christmas Eve and all testing sites were closed on Christmas Day.

The main parking lot of the Charlottetown COVID-19 screening site was just starting to fill up around noon on Boxing Day. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Testing sites in the province have reached capacity quite a few times in recent weeks.

Last weekend, Health P.E.I. told CBC News there are supply shortages causing issues and adding to turn around times for results. The organization said that limits how many tests can be done daily.

Several testing sites will be open on Monday. To see testing site hours, visit the province's website.