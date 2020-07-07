Negative COVID-19 results available online as of Thursday on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders will have online access to their COVID-19 test results if they are negative starting Thursday, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison announced the date for the online availability, which had been expected soon, at her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

Hundreds of tests are being done daily on P.E.I. On Monday there were 259. Currently each one of those tests requires a phone call to inform patients of results.

"It's difficult for the nurses to get through and make a couple of hundred calls a day, and so I think this will help Islanders get results more quickly and more efficiently," said Morrison.

The change will also save the time of public health nurses.

Starting Thursday, patients will be given a sheet with the details of how to access their test results online.

The province is planning to announce the expansion of making tests available without an appointment within the next few days.

Currently a clinic in Charlottetown is open to essential workers without an appointment. That clinic should soon be open to any Islander, and there are plans for similar clinics in West Prince and Kings County.

More from CBC P.E.I.