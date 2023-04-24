Last COVID-19 test clinics on Prince Edward Island being shut down

Prince Edward Island's campaign to limit the harm done by COVID-19 is hitting a milestone this week as the province's last community testing clinics close.

Health P.E.I. announced the change in a news release on Monday.

After being in place for nearly three years, no more testing clinics will be offered in either Montague or O'Leary, and the three-times-weekly clinics in Charlottetown and Slemon Park will end at noon AT on Friday.

"The move reflects the continuing decline in the use of testing clinics by members of the public," the provincial agency said in the news release, which came a day after a spokesperson told CBC News that the Montague test clinic had been seeing an average of one person a week recently.

"People who are at high risk and meet testing criteria developed by the Chief Public Health Office and the Provincial Lab will still be able to access a molecular test through their health care provider," the release said.

However, it added, no molecular tests will be performed "for any employment or travel related purposes."

A drone shot captures the lineup of cars at the COVID-19 community testing clinic on Charlottetown's Park Street in December 2020. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Rapid tests have been widely available for free at many Island locations in recent months, including public libraries, Access P.E.I. locations, community pharmacies, rinks and tourism centres.

Families also have access to test kits through the public school system.

People who test positive for COVID-19 through a rapid test can call either 811 or their family doctor or nurse practitioner to ask to be screened to see if they would be a good candidate for the antiviral medication combo Paxlovid.