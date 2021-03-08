2 more young men test positive for COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has another two cases of COVID-19, both contracted by men in their 20s.

"One man recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating," said a release from the Chief Public Health Office late Monday afternoon.

"The other man, a close contact of a previous case, has been in self-isolation since being notified of his exposure to a confirmed case. He initially tested negative and after developing symptoms, tested positive."

This is the sixth recent case where someone on Prince Edward Island tested negative on the first test and positive on the second. The two cases reported Sunday night included a man who was at a listed public exposure site and tested positive after developing symptoms following a negative initial test.

There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 143 diagnosed since the outbreak began.

"Over 185 Islanders are now in self-isolation as close contacts of a positive case of COVID-19," the Chief Public Health Office news release stated.

The high number of active cases and close contacts in isolation is related to an outbreak of COVID-19 that began to surface as clusters in Charlottetown and Summerside nearly two weeks ago.

Mass testing of young adults and teens followed, but didn't suggest the coronavirus was circulating in the general population, health officials said.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

