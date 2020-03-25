P.E.I. government issues request for COVID-19 supplies

The P.E.I. government has issued a call for a long list of supplies the provincial health system needs as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes personal protective gear for health care workers such as masks, gloves and gowns, hand sanitizer and testing supplies.

In a terms and conditions sections, the government describes the request as a sourced solutions submissions process, specifying it is not a procurement or tender process.

The government is welcoming submissions from businesses, organizations and individuals.

The government says needs could change, and asks suppliers to check back often.

Interested parties can apply via an online form on the request web page.

