COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Sept. 6

The building at one of the busiest intersections in Charlottetown is about to be demolished to make way for a pizza joint.

Two other business people, both newcomers, are each navigating the challenges of starting new businesses during the restrictions that come with a pandemic.

The latest case of COVID-19 on P.E.I., a man in his late teens who arrived following international travel, was announced Friday after two other cases were confirmed during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers. The workers had travelled to the province from another country.

CBC News reported more than 18,000 foreign nationals — most of them American citizens — have been turned back at the border after trying to enter Canada.

This week, education officials held meetings with bus operators on P.E.I. to go over the new health protocols for while riding the bus to school.

With classes resuming on P.E.I. next week, numbers at Island daycares are expected to rise with more parents heading back to work and needing child care again.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) this month should have received their money by Friday.

The P.E.I. economy is getting back to creating full-time jobs in August, according to data from Statistics Canada released Friday.

Also in the news

Islanders can now find out online if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison's office said P.E.I. officials have not made a decision about when the province might adopt the national mobile notification app meant to tell people when they have been close to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Waste Management reminded people that gloves, disposable masks and sanitary wipes need to go in the black bin, not in recycling or down the toilet.

Student athletes on Prince Edward Island will get to gear up starting Sept. 14 — but only for certain sports.

Curl P.E.I. says an operational plan is in place for a return to play this fall.

