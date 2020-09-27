COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Sept. 27
2 more party hosts fined, and all passengers must leave their vehicles during ferry crossings
Charlottetown police have fined two more people for hosting parties with more guests in attendance than permitted under COVID-19 measures.
Tourism numbers released by the province last week show the Atlantic bubble, which opened July 3, did not bring large numbers of travellers to the Island, and a Statistics Canada report released this week showed that impact on restaurants.
Compared to last July, P.E.I. showed the largest percentage drop in revenues among the provinces, down 34.6 per cent. The decrease nationally was 24.5 per cent.
The Dundee Arms Inn in Charlottetown will be closing this winter — Oct 15 to April 30 — for the first time in 48 years.
Starting Oct. 1, people travelling on Northumberland Ferries will once again have to leave their vehicles and go to the passenger areas during crossings.
Islanders will have earlier access to flu shots this fall as the province, hoping to avoid a dual outbreak of COVID-19 and influenza, ordered vaccine early this year.
There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Also in the news
- Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.
- Charlottetown's COVID-19 testing clinic is moving from the Eastlink Centre — the former Civic Centre next to the racetrack — to the former government garage on Park Street, a release from the provincial government said Friday.
- The P.E.I. government would like to see one-third of civil servants working from home, even after the pandemic.
- An alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 are likely coming to P.E.I. in the next few months, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
