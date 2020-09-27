Charlottetown police have fined two more people for hosting parties with more guests in attendance than permitted under COVID-19 measures.

Tourism numbers released by the province last week show the Atlantic bubble, which opened July 3, did not bring large numbers of travellers to the Island, and a Statistics Canada report released this week showed that impact on restaurants.

Compared to last July, P.E.I. showed the largest percentage drop in revenues among the provinces, down 34.6 per cent. The decrease nationally was 24.5 per cent.

The Dundee Arms Inn in Charlottetown will be closing this winter — Oct 15 to April 30 — for the first time in 48 years.

Northumberland Ferry officials say there is plenty of space to maintain physical distancing on the boats. (Kevin Baillie)

Starting Oct. 1, people travelling on Northumberland Ferries will once again have to leave their vehicles and go to the passenger areas during crossings.

Islanders will have earlier access to flu shots this fall as the province, hoping to avoid a dual outbreak of COVID-19 and influenza, ordered vaccine early this year.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

