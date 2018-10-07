Many Islanders will be carving up turkeys and celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family Sunday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says COVID-19 protocols are as important as ever as the province confirmed two new cases Sunday.

Personal gatherings on P.E.I. are still limited to 15 people indoors and 20 outdoors.

Morrison said if people aren't feeling well they should stay home and not have guests.

Masks are still not mandatory on P.E.I., but Premier Dennis King says the conversation continues with the Chief Public Health Office.

Morrison discouraged Islanders from travelling to Moncton this Thanksgiving weekend, as Moncton and Campbellton try to contain a spate of COVID-19 cases that brought the number of active cases in the province to 57.

UPEI said it will host Thanksgiving dinner Monday for students unable to travel home for the holidays, after university officials urged students not to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

Mary Helen and Tim say hello to their live-streamed guests on their wedding day. (Brady McCloskey Photography)

A recent flurry of gorgeous wedding photos taken on P.E.I. splashed across social media show not even a global pandemic can keep couples from getting hitched.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 60 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

Scarecrows are popping up everywhere all over the sidewalks and elsewhere as the first Scarecrows in the City Festival gets underway — with physical distancing in mind, of course.

Political parties differ in their approach to knocking on doors during byelection during the pandemic.The number of Islanders who either have jobs or are looking for one continued to fall in September, according to Statistics Canada's labour force survey. The number of jobs in the economy also fell for the first time since April.

The P.E.I. Command of the Royal Canadian Legion says there will be fewer volunteers selling poppies in person this year due to COVID-19 but they still hope to raise as much money as ever.

Further resources

