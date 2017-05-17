COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 3

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 12 C, a great day to get out with with some friends and family you haven't seen in weeks.

You'll be doing it legally, as long as you're outside, in a group of five or fewer and are staying two metres apart.

Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday.

For some, it couldn't come soon enough.

Premier Dennis King, speaking on the Charlottetown radio station Ocean 100, expressed the sentiments of many Islanders when he said he wanted to find a way to say "FU" to COVID-19. Yes, you can now buy the T-shirt.

Premier Dennis King says he was expressing the frustrations of many Islanders when he told a Charlottetown radio station, 'I want to find a way to say FU to COVID.' (Submitted by Joel Watts )

Golf courses have begun to open on P.E.I. and other outdoor sports organizations are brainstorming for ways to play safely when they scheduled to roll out during Phase 3 of the ease-back plan June 12.

However, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said large gatherings at weddings or public performances are unlikely to be allowed this summer.

The essential-skills fishery program has moved online and expanded during COVID-19.

There are no COVID-19 briefing scheduled Sunday by the P.E.I. government or Chief Public Health Office.

Starting May 4, briefings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. remains at 27.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.