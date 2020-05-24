COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 24

Anne of Green Gables — The Musical and the rest of the Charlottetown Festival has been cancelled for this year, but the Confederation Centre of the Arts is exploring ways to offer some programming,

The centre is surveying Islanders to see what kind of programming they would like to see when further restrictions are eased.

A 25-year-old Island woman has been working hard to distribute essential items to locals in Colima, Mexico, affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to give her next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. Morrison has led Islanders through the two-month pandemic. Read more about her here.

Some retails stores and services such as barbers and massage therapists began reopening Friday during Phase 2 of the province's ease-back plan.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 5,300 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

